Saturday 2 April 1664

Saturday 2 April 1664

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pepy's Diary

Up and to my office , and afterwards sat, where great contest with Sir W. Batten and Mr. Wood , and that doating fool Sir J. Minnes , that says whatever Sir W. Batten says, though never minding whether to the King's profit or not. At noon to the Coffee-house , where excellent discourse with Sir W. Petty , who proposed it as a thing that is truly questionable, whether there really be any difference between waking and dreaming, that it is hard not only to tell how we know when we do a thing really or in a dream, but also to know what the difference [is] between one and the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pepy's Diary.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar 10 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Lisa Spooner 2
News Courthouse Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Richard Rafferty 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC