Saturday 2 April 1664

Up and to my office , and afterwards sat, where great contest with Sir W. Batten and Mr. Wood , and that doating fool Sir J. Minnes , that says whatever Sir W. Batten says, though never minding whether to the King's profit or not. At noon to the Coffee-house , where excellent discourse with Sir W. Petty , who proposed it as a thing that is truly questionable, whether there really be any difference between waking and dreaming, that it is hard not only to tell how we know when we do a thing really or in a dream, but also to know what the difference [is] between one and the other.

