Saturday 2 April 1664
Up and to my office , and afterwards sat, where great contest with Sir W. Batten and Mr. Wood , and that doating fool Sir J. Minnes , that says whatever Sir W. Batten says, though never minding whether to the King's profit or not. At noon to the Coffee-house , where excellent discourse with Sir W. Petty , who proposed it as a thing that is truly questionable, whether there really be any difference between waking and dreaming, that it is hard not only to tell how we know when we do a thing really or in a dream, but also to know what the difference [is] between one and the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pepy's Diary.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Larochelle (Jun '07)
|Mar 10
|Debbie
|26
|Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|LOCAL ELECTRICIAN
|28
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC