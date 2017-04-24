Police sirens and search dog help find lost hikers in Southbridge
With sirens sounding to show them the way and a tracking dog searching the woods, a lost father and son were found and returned home before heavy cold rain hit the area. Police marshaled forces about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a woman reported her husband and 6-year-old son had been lost for hours in the area of McKinstry Brook, off Pleasant Street. They had gone for a walk and lost their bearings as it got dark.
