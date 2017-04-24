Emergency situation: Communities weig...

Emergency situation: Communities weigh pros, cons of regional dispatch centers

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The state continues to encourage cities and towns to study formation of regional emergency dispatch centers, which are often viewed as a means to improve 911 services and save cities and towns money.  Regionalization at times comes at the hefty expense of individual police departments closing at the end of the business day, which has spurred the law enforcement term "going dark."   Spencer had been part of a proposed five-town Central Regional Emergency Communication Center to be housed in Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holland family vcations Apr 22 Vin Burke 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault Apr 21 concernedparent 1
Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15) Apr 7 Qualityoflifewill... 5
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar '17 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC