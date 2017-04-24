Emergency situation: Communities weigh pros, cons of regional dispatch centers

The state continues to encourage cities and towns to study formation of regional emergency dispatch centers, which are often viewed as a means to improve 911 services and save cities and towns money. Regionalization at times comes at the hefty expense of individual police departments closing at the end of the business day, which has spurred the law enforcement term "going dark." Spencer had been part of a proposed five-town Central Regional Emergency Communication Center to be housed in Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.