Charlton, Oxford, Southbridge, Spencer and Sturbridge embrace regional dispatch

Plans for the proposed Central Regional Emergency Communication Center for the towns of Charlton, Oxford, Southbridge, Spencer and Sturbridge were rolled out this week, and a majority of municipal officials already appear to be on board. On Wednesday night at Oxford High School, Oxford Town Manager Brian M. Palaia kicked off a briefing on the findings of the feasibility study for developing regional emergency 911 communications services for the five neighboring towns.

