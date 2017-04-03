Charlton considers water line at contaminated area

Contamination was found in two residential wells in the neighborhood, near a 6-acre unregulated and uncapped landfill the town ran until it was closed nearly 40 years ago. The landfill, at 54 Flint Road, adjoins seven residences, another former landfill that is capped at 90 Flint Road, the public works facility, and undeveloped wooded land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.