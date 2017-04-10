Beavers will be removed to ease flood...

Beavers will be removed to ease flooding at Southbridge, Charlton town line

Some of the beavers building dams that have caused flooding on Guelphwood Road in Southbridge, near the Charlton town line, will be removed, a Charlton official told the Southbridge Board of Health Thursday night. "This road is no longer seasonally flooded, it's permanently flooded," Charlton Conservation Agent Todd Girard said.

