Teacher unemployment costs pile up in Southbridge
SOUTHBRIDGE – School legal costs have decreased substantially this year, but unemployment expenses remain a challenge, Daniel Deedy, the first-year director of finance, human resources and operations for the state-run district, told the School Committee during Tuesday's meeting. Legal expenditures for the year were $84,684 as of early February for the district, which has been run by the state since January 2016 because of chronic under-performance.
