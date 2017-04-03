Southbridge man gets 5 years in gun, ...

Southbridge man gets 5 years in gun, drug case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southbridge man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, distributing drugs and attempted money laundering. Alehandros Medina, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 5 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar 10 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Lisa Spooner 2
News Courthouse Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Richard Rafferty 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC