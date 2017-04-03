Southbridge man gets 5 years in gun, drug case
A Southbridge man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, distributing drugs and attempted money laundering. Alehandros Medina, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 5 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb.
