Seeing a need: teen has winning commu...

Seeing a need: teen has winning community spirit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

His maternal grandparents from Greece worked manufacturing glasses for decades at American Optical Co., the Southbridge iconic company that started in the mid-19th century and became the country's foremost maker of frames and lenses. Their daughter - Casey's mom - is an optometrist at the Center for Family Vision in Fall River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar 10 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Lisa Spooner 2
News Courthouse Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Richard Rafferty 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC