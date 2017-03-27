Former Southbridge teacher gets 11 ye...

Former Southbridge teacher gets 11 years for child porn

1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – A former Southbridge math teacher who admitted last fall to possessing child pornography and soliciting live online child sex shows was sentenced to 11½ years in federal prison Monday. “I'm sorry that I brought shame on my name and on my family,” Scott Peeler told the court just before he was sentenced for self-admittedly “horrendous” conduct that prosecutors said included speaking to child victims online and asking whether children could perform sex acts with animals.

Southbridge, MA

