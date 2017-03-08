Dudley police make arrest in liquor s...

Dudley police make arrest in liquor store robbery

1 hr ago

Zachary Coghlin, 27, of 19 First Ave., was taken into custody at 8 p.m. Wednesday after an investigation by Officers James Annese and Shane Didonato. Mr. Coghlin allegedly walked into the liquor store, masking his face with a shirt, and threatened the clerk with a knife, police said.

