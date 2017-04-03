5-town regional dispatch center is proposed
CHARLTON – A plan to consolidate the town's emergency dispatch services with Oxford, Southbridge, Sturbridge and Spencer will be presented at a public meeting set for April 5. The South Worcester County Communications Center, located in the Webster police station, was established as a regional emergency dispatch center for Webster and Dudley in November 2014. Charlton residents and town officials at an October 2014 public hearing made clear the invitation should be declined. At the hearing, Fire Chief Charles E. Cloutier Jr., said regionalization is the way to go but mutual aid with Webster and Dudley is minimal, whereas Sturbridge and Southbridge might be a better fit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Larochelle (Jun '07)
|Mar 10
|Debbie
|26
|Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|LOCAL ELECTRICIAN
|28
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC