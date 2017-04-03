5-town regional dispatch center is pr...

5-town regional dispatch center is proposed

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

CHARLTON – A plan to consolidate the town's emergency dispatch services with Oxford, Southbridge, Sturbridge and Spencer will be presented at a public meeting set for April 5. The South Worcester County Communications Center, located in the Webster police station, was established as a regional emergency dispatch center for Webster and Dudley in November 2014. Charlton residents and town officials at an October 2014 public hearing made clear the invitation should be declined. At the hearing, Fire Chief Charles E. Cloutier Jr., said regionalization is the way to go but mutual aid with Webster and Dudley is minimal, whereas Sturbridge and Southbridge might be a better fit.

