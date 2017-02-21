Southbridge 'unity meeting' canceled
SOUTHBRIDGE – Because of snow in the forecast, Thursday's planned "unity meeting" of the town manager's Latino Advisory Committee has been canceled until further notice. Town Manager Ronald San Angelo said a special education report raised concerns about race, and both school and town officials want to open a dialogue with all residents regarding cultural sensitivity and equality in the school district and town.
