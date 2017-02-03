Southbridge student held without bail...

Southbridge student held without bail after threats at school

Wednesday Feb 1

A Southbridge teen is being held without bail after he allegedly threatened to shoot teachers at Southbridge High School and posted images of himself with a gun on social media. Bryan A. Reyes, 19, of 33 Chestnut St., Southbridge, was arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court on charges of disturbing school, a civil rights violation, making a bomb or hijacking threat, annoying or accosting a person of the opposite sex, threatening to commit murder and two counts of threatening to commit assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

