Southbridge man faces sixth drunk driving charge

A 47-year-old Southbridge man with a history of drunken driving arrests is too dangerous to be released from custody as he awaits trial on his sixth such charge, a Western Worcester District Court judge ruled on Wednesday. Jason Wetteland of 99 Fairlawn Ave., Southbridge, was allegedly on a 4 a.m. beer run in North Brookfield Feb. 9 when a police officer noticed the car he was driving had a taillight out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.