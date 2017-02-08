Nine towns in Central Mass receive energy grants
Nine area communities have been designated as Green Communities by the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, bringing in $1.6 million in grants to help them pursue energy efficient projects. A news release issued Thursday from the Department of Energy Resources listed 30 new Green Communities and their grant awards, including the following in the region: Bolton $141,060; Charlton $166,570; Fitchburg $306,265; Northbridge $176,515; Southboro $142,865; Southbridge $206,130; Ware $169,535; Warren $157,740; and Winchendon $176,245.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
