New Southbridge alternative school 'hits restart button'

SOUTHBRIDGE – After years of talk about the need for an alternative school for troubled students, the district has opened Southbridge Academy on Jan. 23. Viewed as having a crucial role in the chronically underperforming district's quest to turn itself around, the academy is at capacity, with 36 students from the middle school and high school, and four teachers, officials said last week.  The state took control of the district 13 months ago, with Receiver Jessica L. Huizenga holding the powers of both superintendent and school committee.

