Man set for arraignment in Price Chopper barricade

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Boston.com

Police on Sunday identified Todd McCabe, 41, of Southbridge, as the person who allegedly shut himself inside a Price Chopper restroom Saturday around 1:20 p.m. armed with a pipe. Hopkinton Police Lieutenant Joseph Bennett said McCabe "has some personal troubles and he was transported the hospital so that he might get any assistance that he might need."

