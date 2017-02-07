Fire damages Southbridge house

Fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said a resident working on the heating system in the basement when the fire broke out suffered minor smoke inhalation, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution. There were no other injuries, he said. The chief said that firefighters arrived just after 7:17 p.m. to find fire coming out of the basement of the home, set back from the road between two other residences.

