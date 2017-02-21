Fire damages Main Street home, displa...

Fire damages Main Street home, displacing 5 residents

Fire Chief John A. Grasso Jr. said there were no injuries, and all the residents were able to safely evacuate. However, firefighters were still looking for two dogs unaccounted for Friday night.  The chief said the first engine company to arrive around 8:40 p.m. encountered heavy flames in the rear of the house.

