Education commish backs approval of Old Sturbridge Academy
State Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell D. Chester announced Thursday that he is recommending a charter be granted to the proposed Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School. James E. Donahue, president and CEO of Old Sturbridge Village, submitted a prospectus to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School, an Expeditionary Learning school working in partnership with OSV.
