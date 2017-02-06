Editorial: A new way forward for urban schools?
FOR THOSE LOOKING for a way forward on urban education after last year's polarizing charter school ballot battle, one hopeful sign came in Governor Charlie Baker's recent State of the Commonwealth speech. After celebrating the state's overall success on education reform, Baker said he wanted to work with legislative Democrats on school innovation zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09)
|Feb 2
|LOCAL ELECTRICIAN
|28
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i...
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
|Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|J Smith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC