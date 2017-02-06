Editorial: A new way forward for urba...

Editorial: A new way forward for urban schools?

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Boston.com

FOR THOSE LOOKING for a way forward on urban education after last year's polarizing charter school ballot battle, one hopeful sign came in Governor Charlie Baker's recent State of the Commonwealth speech. After celebrating the state's overall success on education reform, Baker said he wanted to work with legislative Democrats on school innovation zones.

