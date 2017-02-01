D&S knives designed for granulator pr...

D&S knives designed for granulator productivity

Wednesday

Southbridge, Massachusetts-based D&S Manufacturing, a division of Hyde Industrial Blade Solutions , says its granulator knives have been designed for high performance for the plastic, rubber and recycling industries. The knives are machined to exacting tolerances for higher productivity and longer life under the toughest conditions, says D&S, and are suitable for recycling plastic bottles, tires, trash cans, car parts or nonferrous metals.

Read more at Recycling Today.

Southbridge, MA

