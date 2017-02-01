D&S knives designed for granulator productivity
Southbridge, Massachusetts-based D&S Manufacturing, a division of Hyde Industrial Blade Solutions , says its granulator knives have been designed for high performance for the plastic, rubber and recycling industries. The knives are machined to exacting tolerances for higher productivity and longer life under the toughest conditions, says D&S, and are suitable for recycling plastic bottles, tires, trash cans, car parts or nonferrous metals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09)
|Thu
|LOCAL ELECTRICIAN
|28
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i...
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
|Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg...
|Aug '16
|J Smith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC