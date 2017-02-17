Charlton man faces cocaine charge after raid

CHARLTON – A 25-year-old alleged drug dealer is in custody after investigators raided his house and car and found about 265 grams of cocaine and a large amount of marijuana. Dwayne Lachance of 18 Partridge Hill Road appeared in Dudley District Court Friday on charges of trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

