Warning to area residents about sale of sick puppies in Charlton and Southbridge

Police in two local towns are investigating the sales of sick puppies that buyers were led to believe were healthy and properly vaccinated. Charlton Police Chief Daniel R. Charette said his department and Southbridge police, their animal control officers state officials and the animal League of Boston are investigating sales of puppies online, some of whom became acutely ill after they were purchased and taken to their new homes.

