Warning to area residents about sale of sick puppies in Charlton and Southbridge
Police in two local towns are investigating the sales of sick puppies that buyers were led to believe were healthy and properly vaccinated. Charlton Police Chief Daniel R. Charette said his department and Southbridge police, their animal control officers state officials and the animal League of Boston are investigating sales of puppies online, some of whom became acutely ill after they were purchased and taken to their new homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i...
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
|Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg...
|Aug '16
|J Smith
|2
|Southbridge proposes water, sewer rate increases (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|decker_peckerWrecker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC