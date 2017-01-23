Toxin detected in Sturbridge home wel...

Toxin detected in Sturbridge home well near Southbridge landfill

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

CHARLTON – A harmful toxin plaguing Charlton wells near the Southbridge landfill has been detected in a residential well in Sturbridge. In October 2015, Casella announced that probable human carcinogen 1,4-dioxane and other toxins were detected in 21 residential wells in Charlton's nearby H Foote Road neighborhood.

