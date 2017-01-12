Southbridge woman's missing service dog has been found

A missing service dog is back home in Southbridge after being found Saturday in West Brookfield, several miles from where he fled after his owner was in a car crash Dec. 29. West Brookfield Police Officer Matthew Letendre said he got a call Saturday morning from a woman who lives on Winter Street near West Brookfield Elementary School. She was in her driveway and a dog resembling Arthas, whose picture had been posted on social media, had run up to her vehicle, Officer Letendre said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.