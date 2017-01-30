Southbridge teachers union head emphasizes 'a lot of positives'

SOUTHBRIDGE - The district's recent presentation about a special education audit, which revealed racially insensitive comments by three anonymous teachers, has widened the division between the schools, administration and teachers, according to the head of the teachers union. David Williams, president of the approximately 260-member Southbridge Education Association, said he's wrestled with whether the district tried to uncover a deep problem or paint the town with racism when it was only a few employees who made questionable comments.

