Southbridge School Committee chief blasts receivership
SOUTHBRIDGE – State Education Commissioner Mitchell D. Chester said Friday he's pleased with Jessica L. Huizenga's work since she assumed the role of receiver, running the school district with broad authority, in May. But School Committee Chairman Scott S. Lazo has taken the gloves off before the Jan. 10 meeting. He has taken aim at the state and its management of the schools.
