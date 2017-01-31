Southbridge man charged with dealing ...

Southbridge man charged with dealing cocaine

SOUTHBRIDGE – A 23-year-old man Monday pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 47 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, after police raided his apartment Friday. Cleiton N. Miguel of 52 Lovely St., first-floor apartment, was ordered held on $5,000 bail in Dudley District Court.

