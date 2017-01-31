Southbridge Latino Advisory Committee to hold "unity meeting" Tuesday

SOUTHBRIDGE – The town manager's Latino Advisory Committee, which was created to bring concerns of the Latino community to local government, will hold a “unity meeting” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the former high school, 25 Cole Ave. In a statement, Town Manager Ronald San Angelo said a special education report has raised concerns about race, and both school and town officials want to open a dialogue with all residents regarding cultural sensitivity and equality in the school district and town. The town has a long history of being home to a diverse population, the statement said. The American Optical Co., the world's largest manufacturer of ophthalmic products, at one time employed more than 6,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.