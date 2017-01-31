Southbridge Latino Advisory Committee...

Southbridge Latino Advisory Committee to hold "unity meeting" Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE – The town manager's Latino Advisory Committee, which was created to bring concerns of the Latino community to local government, will hold a “unity meeting” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the former high school, 25 Cole Ave.  In a statement, Town Manager Ronald San Angelo said a special education report has raised concerns about race, and both school and town officials want to open a dialogue with all residents regarding cultural sensitivity and equality in the school district and town.  The town has a long history of being home to a diverse population, the statement said. The American Optical Co., the world's largest manufacturer of ophthalmic products, at one time employed more than 6,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... Sep '16 Lisa Spooner 2
News Courthouse Records Sep '16 Richard Rafferty 1
News Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg... Aug '16 J Smith 2
News Southbridge proposes water, sewer rate increases (Jul '16) Aug '16 decker_peckerWrecker 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC