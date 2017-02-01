Signs to brand Southbridge 'Town of Opportunity'

SOUTHBRIDGE – Given the amounts of money residents spend out of town, economic officials plan to brand Southbridge as a “Town of Opportunity.” Citing economic studies and a market assessment, Economic Development Director Rosemary Scrivens told the Town Council during its Monday meeting that there are millions of dollars in “sales leakage” in almost every retail sector within five miles of downtown Southbridge. The money spent elsewhere should be framed as opportunities for Southbridge, said Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.