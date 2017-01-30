Service dog missing for nearly 3 weeks after crash found
A Massachusetts woman's service dog that was missing for nearly three weeks after its owner was involved in a car crash has been found. Arthas was found on Saturday in West Brookfield, several miles from the site of the Dec. 29 crash in Southbridge.
