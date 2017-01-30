Massachusetts man killed, 4 hurt in R...

Massachusetts man killed, 4 hurt in Rhode Island crash

The three-car collision happened Sunday afternoon on Route 101 in Foster. State police said Monday that a Ford Focus traveling westbound swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge Avenger.

