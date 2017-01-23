Gov. Baker in speech says he wants to aid struggling schools
Gov. Charlie Baker said he wants to improve education in the state's lower performing districts by allowing more local flexibility and encouraging the state takeover of struggling schools when needed. Baker said besides bumping up spending on local school districts by more than $90 million, he wants to create so-called "empowerment zones."
