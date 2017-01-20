As Trump takes office, Mass. manufacturers talk globalization
A mainstay of Massachusetts manufacturing since the late 1800s, the Hyde Group tool company made a big leap overseas in 2010, when it outsourced production of its mass market putty knives and wallpaper blades to China. "At heart, we're manufacturers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i...
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
|Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg...
|Aug '16
|J Smith
|2
|Southbridge proposes water, sewer rate increases (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|decker_peckerWrecker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC