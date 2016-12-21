Sturbridge town meeting OKs ladder truck, charter changes
Special town meeting voters passed a newly revamped town charter Monday night, and approved the purchase of a used ladder truck and spending for legal services for any litigation against the Southbridge landfill. In fact, voters were in such an agreeable mood Monday night that they passed everything except one article.
Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
