State's largest landfill accused of fouling neighbors' wells

There are 1 comment on the Boston Herald story from Saturday Dec 10, titled State's largest landfill accused of fouling neighbors' wells.

A bitter battle is brewing over the Bay State's biggest landfill - which is filled with trash picked up in cities and towns from Springfield to Boston - and is accused of contaminating neighboring wells as officials seek approval to pile the trash even higher. "We have a five-gallon water jug in the kitchen to use for cooking.

MakeSouthbridgeY ourHome

Southbridge, MA

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Southbridge loves when their landfill brings in the cash from your trash and burns it all to gas and ash. But when it comes to putting "leachate" in your wells. It doesn't ring any bells. Maybe somebody cast a couple spells to dirty your wells?
They would expand it in a heartbeat tho. Mount Trashmore. Making more money then a five o'clock whore with trash out your door.
