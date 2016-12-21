Southbridge residents fear prospect o...

Southbridge residents fear prospect of no plows this winter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Mr. Pelletz has notified the town in writing that he will no longer plow roads for his customers in the subdivisions, whose roads are privately owned by Mr. Pelletz's company and are not up to code. Githui Mwangi, who lives on 25 Quail Run in a subdivision called Hunter's Ridge near Route 131, said Friday he was "beyond upset" about the prospect of not having the hilly road plowed by either Mr. Pelletz or the town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i... Sep '16 Lisa Spooner 2
News Courthouse Records Sep '16 Richard Rafferty 1
News Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg... Aug '16 J Smith 2
News Southbridge proposes water, sewer rate increases Aug '16 decker_peckerWrecker 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC