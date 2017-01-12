Service dog from Southbridge runs off after rollover crash in Warren
The search is on for a service dog that ran off after a rollover crash on Southbridge Road, near Breezeland Orchards, just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police said the dog is wearing a pink harness that indicates the animal is a service dog.
