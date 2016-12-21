Harrington Hospital launches Power of...

Harrington Hospital launches Power of One campaign

Thursday Dec 22

On New Year's Day, Harrington Hospital will launch a fundraising campaign to benefit people struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The Power of One campaign will enlist the aid of business owners from across southern Worcester County to create innovative ways to raise money for recovery services.

