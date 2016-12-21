Harrington Hospital launches Power of One campaign
On New Year's Day, Harrington Hospital will launch a fundraising campaign to benefit people struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The Power of One campaign will enlist the aid of business owners from across southern Worcester County to create innovative ways to raise money for recovery services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Table Hoppin': For Meiji Asian Cuisine owner, i...
|Sep '16
|Lisa Spooner
|2
|Courthouse Records
|Sep '16
|Richard Rafferty
|1
|Letter: Time running out for historic Sturbridg...
|Aug '16
|J Smith
|2
|Southbridge proposes water, sewer rate increases (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|decker_peckerWrecker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC