Churches to drop court challenge to transgender law
The four Massachusetts pastors and churches who filed a federal lawsuit over the state's new transgender public accommodations law are dropping their court challenge after state officials revised their guidance on the law. Opponents of the public accommodation law have separately mounted an effort to repeal the law at the ballot in 2018, which remains on track.
