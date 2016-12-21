T&G Santa: Making the season bright again Updated at

T&G Santa: Making the season bright a...

T&G Santa: Making the season bright again

Wednesday Nov 30 Worcester Telegram & Gazette

In its 78th year, the fund collects donations from generous readers and area residents to help buy toys for children in need in Central Massachusetts. Children 12 and younger who would otherwise not receive any holiday gifts are eligible to receive at least two toys each.

