Southbridge teacher, a Worcester resident, pleads guilty to child porn charges
WORCESTER – A 54-year-old city resident who taught in Southbridge schools pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to trying to buy live video sex shows involving Filipino children and being in possession of child pornography. Scott Peeler, of 28 Trinity Ave., Apt.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
