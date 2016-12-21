Lifestyle | Old Sturbridge Academy Accepting Applications for Fall of 2017
The Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School is welcoming applications from students entering grades K-3 for its first year. The academy is tentatively set to open in the fall of 2017.
