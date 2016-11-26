Charlton man dies after being struck by SUV
A 68-year-old Charlton man died after he was struck on Route 169 by an SUV driven by a 61-year-old woman from Southbridge Friday afternoon, police said. Charlton Police Officer Richard McGrath , one of several officers who responded to the scene, said police received several 911 calls reporting the crash at about 2:30 p.m. When he arrived, McGrath said he saw a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into a guardrail along Southbridge Road and the victim was lying on the ground.
