Here's what it's like to spend July 4...

Here's what it's like to spend July 4th in the most expensive...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

We turned to Instagram to find out how the most expensive vacation town in America - Southampton, New York - is celebrating this 4th of July. At least 5% of the homes in Southampton are occupied seasonally, and it doesn't come cheap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, hospital... (Dec '09) Jun 29 Demon hugger 34
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb '17 11951Ratdog 88
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC