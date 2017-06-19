Jennifer Gould KeilMexican joint in Southampton gets massive tequila bar
It carries more than 100 types of tequila, poured neat and into cocktails, from classic and frozen margaritas to The Warren, which blends 1942 Don Julio, Grand Marnier, and Centenario tequila with fresh lime juice. Union Cantina owners Ian Duke and David Hilty also own Southampton Social Club.
