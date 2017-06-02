Island shows substantial hike in pres...

Island shows substantial hike in preservation funds

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Community Preservation Fund collects taxes on real estate sales to spend on open space aquisitions and water protection programs. Shelter Island continued its substantial march forward with Community Preservation Fund receipts up substantially for the first four months of 2017 as compared with the same period the previous year.

