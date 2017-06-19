GMN Maritime Project Seeks Stakeholde...

GMN Maritime Project Seeks Stakeholder Participation

The GMN maritime technology project, run by International Maritime Organization and funded by the European Union, has issued a call for expressions of interest from individuals within specified organizations to become members of the GMN Project's Global Stakeholder Committee . Together, they are promoting technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector and help navigate shipping into a low-carbon future.

