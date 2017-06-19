GMN Maritime Project Seeks Stakeholder Participation
The GMN maritime technology project, run by International Maritime Organization and funded by the European Union, has issued a call for expressions of interest from individuals within specified organizations to become members of the GMN Project's Global Stakeholder Committee . Together, they are promoting technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector and help navigate shipping into a low-carbon future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons
|May '17
|Eastern Security
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|LibHater
|111
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|11951Ratdog
|88
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC